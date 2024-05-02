Collaboration and innovation come together at the Institute of Food Technologists’ (IFT) FIRST Annual Event and Expo, held July 14-17 at McCormick Place in Chicago. This year’s programming will explore how food science and technology can transform the food system.

This theme will be most notable in the Science First sessions and multi-disciplinary discussions on the latest research in new technology and innovation, health and nutrition, sustainability and climate, food safety, and consumer insights. Food as medicine and artificial intelligence in food will also be front and center during Featured Session programming.

In addition, attendees can hear from keynote speaker Jim Jones, deputy commissioner for human foods at the US Food and Drug Administration, and Bernhard van Lengerich, founder of the Seeding the Future Foundation.

“IFT FIRST has a well-earned reputation for being the one event the science of food community simply can’t afford to miss,” said Christie Tarantino-Dean, chief executive officer for IFT. “From dynamic cutting-edge scientific programming and high-value networking opportunities to the world’s top showcase of science of food innovation — the expo floor — IFT FIRST is where the food science community unites to address our biggest food challenges.”

Returning this year is the Startup Pavilion, where up to 100 food and food-tech startups will exhibit. Startup companies will also compete in The Pitch, a speed pitch competition offering $15,000 in prizes from the Seeding the Future Foundation. The Startup Pitch finale is scheduled for July 17. The competition will be judged by a panel of professionals representing venture capitalist firms and startup incubators, innovation leaders, academic researchers, research and design professionals, and government officials. The finalists will have the opportunity to attend an invitation-only founders and funders networking event to connect with potential investors.

“The Startup Pavilion is an exciting opportunity for innovative startups from across the globe to showcase their solutions to investors, key decision-makers and industry stakeholders that they may not otherwise have access to,” Tarantino-Dean said. “The Startup Pavilion encapsulates this year’s IFT FIRST theme of collaboration and innovation as we highlight game-changing products and applications with the potential to transform the food system.”

The Innovation Lab also returns this year to close out the week with both food science and collaboration. This interactive product development experience challenges participants to work together to develop a new product based on a real-world consumer need.

In addition to collaboration and the latest in food science research, attendees can peruse the expo hall at McCormick Place for three days, collaborating with more than 1,000 exhibitors from around the world, offering the latest in ingredients and food technology trends.

Once again, IFT looks to being the center of collaboration as the food science community continues to search for solutions to tomorrow’s food challenges.