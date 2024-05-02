PHILADELPHIA – Tastykake, a subsidiary of Flowers Foods, Inc., has partnered with Columbia Pictures to introduce a line of new products inspired by the upcoming film, “The Garfield Movie.” The products include chocolate cupcakes, mini muffins and donuts, and are available for a limited time only.

“The opportunity to collaborate with The Garfield Movie and bring joy, laughter and tasty treats to fans is so exciting for Tastykake,” said Ashley Hornsby, director of brand management for Tastykake. “Garfield’s timeless charm and humor perfectly complement Tastykake’s commitment to creating delicious treats that bring people together.”

In addition to the limited time offering, Tastykake is running a free sweepstakes where randomly selected contestants can win an assortment of prizes, including one year of Tastykake products and “The Garfield Movie” posters. To learn more, visit www.Tastykake.com.

"The Garfield Movie” can be seen in theatres beginning May 24.