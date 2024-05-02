Krispy Kreme Doughnuts has announced an agreement with restaurant group ISH Kreme to open locations in Germany. The company will offer its iconic donuts to German consumers through a network of Krispy Kreme shops starting in Berlin.

“We are excited to expand into Germany as it has been a priority market for us, offering substantial growth with more than 3,000 points of access,” says Raphael Duvivier, Krispy Kreme chief development officer. “Additionally, we are very pleased to partner with ISH leader Ilkem Sahin and the very experienced ISH team to grow in the market.”

This news follows a December 2023 Krispy Kreme launch in Paris. The company anticipates launching in Germany in early 2025. ISH manages 300 KFC and Pizza Hut restaurants throughout Germany.