BEMA’s 2024 Convention aims to equip attendees for the future through its programming and unique networking centered around its theme The Future of Baking: People, Processes and Products. BEMA Convention will be held at the Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif., June 28-July 1.

The event kicks off Friday, June 28, with a welcome reception in the evening. Future-focused programming gets underway Saturday with this year’s keynote speaker Alex Weber, a former contestant on NBC’s Emmy-nominated series “American Ninja Warrior.” Weber will share with BEMA attendees how to meet their challenges with their very best by sharing his experiences and actionable strategies.

For BEMA member companies wanting to include employees unable to attend in person, BEMA offers a virtual Workforce Edition of the education programming. Those registered for Workforce Edition can attend exclusive virtual sessions on Friday as well as a livestream of BEMA programming Saturday and Sunday. Friday’s programming will include interactive professional development workshops that allow attendees to learn skills they can use on the job immediately.

“The Convention & Programs committee has again gone above and beyond to bring an energetic keynote address and relevant, interesting topics to the BEMA audiences at Terranea and at home joining via BEMA Live,” said Jim Warren, BEMA chair and vice president, Exact Mixing, Reading Bakery Systems. “Attendees will find themselves feeling engaged, informed and ready to contribute to industry discussions at the highest levels.”

In addition to Workforce Edition and industry insight discussions, attendees can enjoy BEMA’s unique networking opportunities. The BEMA Cup Golf Tournament will be held Friday before the welcome reception on the Los Verdes Golf Course. Those not interested in golfing can participate in goat yoga. Archery, guided bike and kayak tours, paddleboarding, and tide pool adventures are also available for attendees and their families to enjoy. Two nights of dinners with bakers pair BEMA members with baker guests to connect in small group settings. BEMA Connect, held Monday, brings BEMA members and potential customers together by pairing a BEMA member with a baker guest they aren’t currently working with for one-on-one conversations.

“While I echo Jim’s excitement about the programming, the way BEMA brings people together in meaningful ways at our convention is something that I take pride in and very much look forward to,” said Kerwin Brown, BEMA president and chief executive officer. “People are the heart of the baking industry, and connecting our members with their customers and colleagues is not only our mission, but it’s also part of the convention DNA. Seasoned convention-goers and first-timers alike will realize tangible value from the connections made.”

The deadline for hotel reservations is May 24 at 5 p.m. PST. For more information on the agenda, activities and to register, visit www.bema.org.