MIAMISBURG, OHIO — Killer Brownie, a maker of single-serve and assorted brownies, is growing its footprint in Miamisburg with a new manufacturing facility.

The company has outgrown its current 27,000-square-foot facility in Miamisburg, prompting the addition of a nearby 10,500-square-foot facility that will house office spaces and R&D.

“Our current manufacturing facility, we need more floor space to do more baking and packaging,” said Matt Ross, chief operating officer at Killer Brownie.

Before moving to Miamisburg in March 2020, Killer Brownie was in a 7,000-square-foot facility in Washington Township approximately five miles away. The company also leases a 12,000-square-foot warehouse space across the street, making its total operations just under 50,000 square feet.

The move and renovations will cost upwards of $900,000 to $1 million, according to the company.

To offset the cost Killer Brownie applied for a Mongomery County ED/GE Grant, which they were awarded $75,000.

The move comes at a time of growth for Killer Brownie, which Ross said has continued to grow in his seven years with the company.

“When I joined there were 8 of us and now there’s 128,” he said. “Revenue was 10 times what it was when I started, so we just need to make more brownies.”

With the extra space, the R&D team will be able to focus solely on innovation.

“R&D is a big part of our business — that’s what makes us unique,” Ross said. “They’re working on several customer projects and new product ideas that we’ve come up with ourselves.”

The company expects the expansion project to be completed by the end of the year.