MANHATTAN, KAN. — Kansas State University announced on May 8 that ADM has pledged $1 million to the university’s Global Center for Grain and Food Innovation, one of four new or renovated facilities included in the university’s visionary Agriculture Innovation Initiative led by the College of Agriculture.

A groundbreaking ceremony for the facility is scheduled for May 17.

The investment by Chicago-based ADM will support advances in food product development, food safety and food security, sparking industry innovation and elevating the academic experience for K-State students, the university said.

“I want to thank ADM for its investment in our Global Center for Grain and Food Innovation,” said Ernie Minton, dean for the College of Agriculture and director of K-State Research and Extension. “The College of Agriculture is consistently ranked as one of the top 10 higher education ag programs in the nation, and this donation will help ensure we remain at the top in educating students, leading in research and helping our partners feed a hungry world.”

With a focus on interdisciplinary research and development, 30% of the Global Center’s space will be allocated for on-site collaboration between public resources and private enterprises, the university said. It also will include laboratories, classrooms and interdisciplinary partner spaces.

“ADM is excited to support the development of the Global Center for Grain and Food Innovation at Kansas State University,” said Tedd Kruse, president of ADM Milling. “The facility will not only foster new collaborations across the university, but it will enhance the student experience by way of research, creativity and innovation. ADM’s purpose is to unlock the power of nature to enrich the quality of life, and as a milling and baking solutions leader, we are proud to support K-State’s Agricultural Innovation Initiative to help deliver a pathway for highly trained students to lead the advancement of new technologies and change within the industry.”

The other facilities included in the Agriculture Innovation Initiative are the Agronomy Research and Innovation Center, which is currently under construction, the Bilbrey Family Event Center, and Call and Weber halls. Combined with the Global Center, these upgrades and expansions will support grain, food, animal and agronomy research at K-State, as well as resilience in the colleges of Agriculture, Arts and Sciences, Business Administration, Engineering, Health and Human Sciences and Veterinary Medicine.

“Our Agriculture Innovation Initiative marks a significant milestone for land-grant universities, especially in K-State’s commitment to interdisciplinary research and development,” said Richard Linton, president of K-State. “By fostering greater collaboration across departments and colleges, we’ll broaden the university’s research opportunities and outcomes while working alongside other organizations and private industry partners. This represents an exciting new chapter for K-State, solidifying its position as the next-generation university in education, research and industry.”