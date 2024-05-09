EAST HANOVER, NJ. — Mondelez International has introduced its first certified gluten-free cookie under the Chips Ahoy! brand.

As the latest permanent addition to the brand’s lineup, the new cookie product was developed over the course of years to “yield an unbeatable texture and decadent taste,” with the Chips Ahoy! innovation team creating more than 40 recipes over 3,000 hours, Mondelez said.

“When we set out to create our first Chips Ahoy! gluten-free cookie, we didn’t want it to be a good gluten-free cookie, we wanted it to be a great cookie that’s also gluten free,” said Jainette Quinones, brand manager of innovation at Chips Ahoy!. “I am proud to say that our innovation team has succeeded — the new Chips Ahoy! gluten-free cookie is an absolutely delicious cookie that everyone can enjoy.”

Chips Ahoy! gluten-free cookies are specifically marked to denote it is a certified gluten-free product.