NORTHBROOK, ILL. — Bell Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. has added Lynette Owino and Javin Ramos to its US regulatory affairs and flavor sales team.

Owino has been named director of regulatory affairs—flavors for the company’s headquarters in Northbrook, Ill. In her new role, Owino will oversee Bell’s US flavor regulatory and manage several flavor programs and certifications to guarantee the company’s flavors meet a wide range of regulatory needs and standards including kosher, halal and Non-GMO Project verified. Owino received a master of jurisprudence degree with a focus on global food laws from Michigan State University and a bachelor of science degree in food science and technology from Egerton University—Kenya.

Meanwhile, Ramos has been named West Coast national account manager of Bell in California. In his new role, Ramos will manage the company’s existing California-based customer accounts while expanding partnerships along the West Coast. According to Bell, Ramos has nearly 15 years of experience fostering strong client relationships in the flavor industry. Ramos received a master of business administration degree in global business from Pepperdine University and a bachelor of science degree in food science and technology from California State Polytechnic University.

“Welcome aboard to all new company employees,” said Ron Stark, president and chief executive officer of Bell Flavors & Fragrances. “I look forward to the value our new hires will add to our Bell family, our customers, and consumers while they grow their careers and their family’s future with Bell.”