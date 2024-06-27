CHICAGO — Blommer Chocolate, a subsidiary of Fuji Oil Holdings, has launched Elevate chocolate coatings. The coatings are a product made with an ingredient as an alternative to traditional cocoa butter, according to the company.

Elevate’s coatings utilize cocoa butter equivalent (CBE) technology and were formulated to integrate with cocoa butter.

Elevate also may offer bloom resistance, longer shelf life and maintain visual appeal, according to the company.

“As the market value of cocoa butter continues to rise, it is exciting to have a product to offer our customers that provides an economically viable alternative without compromising on quality,” said Scott Funk, senior vice president of sales and marketing at Blommer Chocolate.