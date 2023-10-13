TIFTON, GA. — PB2 Foods is entering the protein bar category with the debut of PB2 Performance Plant Protein Bars.

Joining PB2’s Performance line of plant-based protein powders, the bars are formulated from peanut and almond powder bases and a collection of better-for-you ingredients. The powdered nut butter and plant-based foods manufacturer developed the products for convenient workout snacks and on-the-go protein.

“We're proud to answer the call for PB2 protein bars that our fans have been asking for,” said Craig Entwistle, chief executive officer of PB2 Foods. “Portable and great-tasting, PB2 Performance Plant Protein Bars have an unparalleled flavor that make them ideal for those of us on the go and leading active, healthy lifestyles.”

Flavors at launch include chocolate peanut butter, with 190 calories, 15 grams of protein and 3 grams of dietary fiber, and chocolate almond, which contains 200 calories, 13 grams of protein and 3 grams of dietary fiber. Both varieties are available in 5-count boxes and 30-count cases through the company’s website and Amazon, along with Kroger stores across the United States.