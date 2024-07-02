WILTON, CONN. — Construction has begun on Louis Dreyfus Co.’s soybean processing plant in Upper Sandusky, Ohio. The company celebrated the start of the project with a groundbreaking ceremony on June 27.

To be completed in March 2026, the facility, first announced by Wilton-based LDC last October, will have the capacity to crush 1.5 million tonnes of soybeans annually, producing 320,000 tonnes of soybean oil.

“The new facility will boost LDC’s presence in growing edible oil and animal feed markets, and create opportunities in renewable energy feedstock markets, further reinforcing LDC’s position as a trusted partner to food, feed and energy industry customers,” the company said.

LDC said the facility will have over 100 employees locally and will complement the company’s regional industrial and logistics network.

In the month since announcing plans for the plant, LDC announced plans for a pea protein plant in Yorkton, Sask. Earlier in 2023, the company said it was expanding its canola processing complex, also in Yorkton.