YORKTON, SASK. — Louis Dreyfus Co. is constructing a pea protein isolate production plant for its plant proteins business. The plant will be located at the site of its existing industrial complex in Yorkton, the company said.

The new facility will enable the company to offer functional ingredients for dairy alternatives, high-protein nutrition solutions and other plant-based applications, according to the company. The plant also will expand and accelerate the company’s existing pea protein isolate and non-GMO soy isolate offerings.

The plant is expected to be completed by the end of 2025 and will employ approximately 60 people.

“As a leading global merchant and processor of agricultural goods, LDC is committed to helping meet demand for food, feed and biofuels through our integrated and expanding North American industrial centers — Claypool, Ind., and Upper Sandusky, Ohio, in the US, and Yorkton, Sask., in Canada,” said Michael Gelchie, chief executive officer at Louis Dreyfus. “And like other key development projects for LDC in North America, the investment announced today is an important step in the group’s global growth strategy, as part of our plans to diversify revenue through value-added products — in this case, addressing growing demand for high-quality, nutritious and sustainable plant-based protein alternatives.”

Louis Dreyfus is a merchant and processor of agricultural goods. The company is involved in the coffee, cotton, food and feed solutions, freight, grains and oilseeds, juice, rice, sugar, and global market sectors, according to the company.