BERWYN, ILL. — During the height of barbecue and baseball season, Turano Baking Co. is rolling out four premium products called Turano Bleacher Buns.

The new line by Turano, which is the Official Bread of the Chicago Cubs and Wrigley Field, features the Chicago-style hot dog and hamburger buns sold at Wrigley Field and other iconic Chicagoland establishments.

“These new breads take our restaurant quality combined with the Wrigley Field experience to bring an improved grilling and barbecue experience to loyal fans at home,” said Giancarlo Turano II, vice president of sales, Turano Baking Co.

Sold in 15-oz, eight-count packs, Turano Bleacher Buns come in plain Hot Dog Buns, Hot Dog Buns with Poppy Seed, plain Hamburger Buns and Hamburger Buns with Sesame Seeds.

Turano said the products have no artificial flavoring or colors, and no high-fructose corn syrup. They are nut-free and certified vegan.

The company noted that Turano Bleacher Buns products add to the bakery’s current retail product line, which includes 13 products such as its signature Pane Turano Italian Sliced Bread, Brioche and Gourmet Rolls, and Turano French Rolls.