MINNEAPOLIS — General Mills, Inc. has named Asheesh Saksena as its chief strategy and growth officer, effective Aug. 26. Saksena succeeds Dana McNabb, who was promoted to group president of North America Retail in January.

Saksena will oversee global accountability for the company’s strategic planning process and for building long-term, sustainable plans and capabilities to accelerate growth, according to the company.

Before joining General Mills, Saksena most recently was chief growth officer for Gap Inc. Prior to Gap Inc., he was president at Best Buy Health.

“Over the course of his career, Asheesh has consistently demonstrated a clear track record of driving growth across a range of industries,” said Jeff Harmening, chairman and chief executive officer of General Mills. “As we continue to boldly build our brands, relentlessly innovate and revamp our portfolio for today’s families, I am confident Asheesh will be instrumental in helping build consumer love for our iconic core brands.”

McNabb joined General Mills in January 2016 as president of North America Retail’s cereal and snacks operating units.

She later was group president for Europe and Australia and was later promoted to chief strategy and growth officer in Aug. 2021.