IRVING, TEXAS — Robert Day has been named chief strategy officer at Darling Ingredients Inc., a manufacturer, processor and distrib Robert day is Darling Ingredient’s new chief strategy officer. utor of sustainable natural ingredients extracted from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. He will succeed John Bullock, who is retiring.

Mr. Day has more than 30 years of experience in agriculture, soft and energy commodities. He most recently was partner at Ascendant Partners. He was also the chief executive officer at Ceres Global Ag Corp., managing director Asia at ED&F Man, and held several roles with Cargill.

Mr. Day received a bachelor’s degree at the University of Minnesota and a master’s degree in business administration at St. Thomas University in St. Paul, Minn.

"We’re excited to have Bob join our executive team,” said Randall C. Stuewe, CEO at Darling Ingredients. “Bob brings a wealth of agribusiness experience and an impressive track record of developing transforming businesses.”

Mr. Bullock has been with Darling Ingredients since 2012. He started his career at General Mills in 1978, focusing on ingredient purchasing and risk management. He later joined ConAgra Foods in 1991.

“John is the guy who — if someone said you can’t do that — went and did it and figured out how to make money at it,” Mr. Stuewe said. “John helped me and the board of directors see the tremendous value we can unlock by focusing on the end ingredient we produce, not how we process the raw material. Throughout John’s tenure, Darling has entered new markets, created new products and grown tremendously. His leadership has laid a strong foundation for this company's continued success through innovation and strategy.”