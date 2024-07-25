LENEXA, KAN. — Hostess Brands, Inc., a subsidiary of J.M. Smucker Co., has launched Mystery Flavor Twinkies. The first-of-its-kind offering was made in collaboration with content creator Taylor Calmus, also known as Dude Dad.

“Hostess and Dude Dad share in bringing joy into consumer homes, so a collaboration on one of our iconic snacks was a perfect match,” said Chris Balach, vice president of marketing for Sweet Baked Snacks at The J.M. Smucker Co. “We’re excited for consumers to buy the new Mystery Flavor Twinkies, share them with their family and join in the fun of guessing the flavor.”

Hostess Mystery Flavor Twinkies will be available at Walmart through October.