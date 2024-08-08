MILWAUKIE, ORE. — Bob’s Red Mill is expanding its line of signature blends with new pancake and waffle mixes.

Made with the company’s premium flours, each new blend is as follows:

Homestyle buttermilk pancake and waffle mix: These crisp, golden pancakes are described as a “new take on a beloved classic,” the company said.

Chocolate chip and banana pancake and waffle mix: A throwback to childhood nostalgia that combines “sweet banana” with “melty chocolate,” the company said.

White chocolate and strawberry pancake and waffle mix: Soft pancakes containing “sweet fruit” and “creamy white chocolate chips,” the company said.

Bob’s Red Mill also said these new signature blends are “an essential shortcut for easy, convenient breakfasts with scratch-quality homemade taste in every bite” as 73% of home cooks prefer recipes with a short list of ingredients.

“At Bob’s, we’ve truly perfected the art of premium, delicious pancake and waffle mixes, and knowing shoppers are in need of convenient yet exciting options, expanding our offerings just made sense,” said Blake Isaac, director of innovation and marketing at Bob’s Red Mill. “Like all of our products, each mix is made with quality ingredients, and without the use of unnecessary additives, for simple just-add-water meals that rival pancakes and waffles made from scratch.”

Bob’s Red Mill pancake and waffles mixes are available in 20-oz bags. The homestyle buttermilk mix is available at local retailers nationwide while the other two flavors are available at Walmart stores.