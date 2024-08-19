PHOENIX — Bakery brand Café Valley has expanded its partnership with beverage company Keurig Dr Pepper to launch new mini cupcake flavors inspired by the beverage brands 7UP and Crush orange soda.

The 7UP mini cupcakes are lemon-lime flavored cakes topped with vanilla icing with a spray of yellow and green crystal sprinkles. Meanwhile, the Crush orange soda-flavored cupcakes offer a hint of citrus flavor and are topped with orange-colored icing and orange crystal sprinkles. Both flavors come in 12-count mini cupcake containers, which are available at select nationwide retailers.

“Since their debut in the Spring of 2023, Café Valley’s line of mini cupcakes has seen remarkable success, reflecting the excitement for bite-sized, sweet treats,” said Brian Owens, chief executive officer of Café Valley. “With a strong partnership already established with Keurig Dr Pepper, introducing mini cupcakes is a joyful addition to our existing soda-flavored baked goods.”

Café Valley previously launched 7UP bundt cakes and mini bundt cakes and Crush orange soda-flavored cakes.