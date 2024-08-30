Fuel your fight. That’s the rallying cry of Battle Bars, a West Palm Beach, Fla.-based snack manufacturer of protein bars. Veteran-founded and -owned, the company was formed in 2018 by brothers Colin and Ian Sparks to create great-tasting, healthy protein bars for those serving in the armed forces.

The company’s own military ties run deep. Ian Sparks was commissioned into the US Army Officer Corps as a combat engineer and has deployed to Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria, and Chief Executive Officer and Partner Alex Witt served in the US Navy.

“Battle Bars originated on the battlefield,” explained Ian Sparks, the company’s chief operations officer. “Frustrated by the lack of great-tasting protein bars that weren’t full of preservatives and artificial sweeteners while deployed, we decided to create something better. What resulted is a rice crispy treat-like protein bar experience, free of artificial preservatives or fake sweeteners, and made using real fruits and chocolate. Each bar is gluten-free and made with coconut oil — no canola here — and has zero artificial preservatives. All of our bars are built on a whey protein crisp and coated with delicious white, milk or dark chocolate, depending on the flavor.”

Despite its origins, Battle Bars are not just for those on the battlefield.

“Battle Bars may have been built with the warfighter in mind but easily fit into any lifestyle, whether you’re a parent on-the-go and in need of a healthy snack, a serious gym enthusiast looking for a high-protein option to eat after a workout, or simply in need of a delicious pick-me-up,” Ian Sparks said.

The snack manufacturer’s dedication to those who have served goes beyond protein bars. Battle Bars prioritizes giving back to those who have dedicated their lives to military service and law enforcement.

The company is a partner of the Folds of Honor Foundation, a nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships for the families of fallen and disabled service members and first responders. Named for the 13 folds of the American flag, the organization has awarded more than 52,000 scholarships since 2007, 45% of which have been given to minority recipients. Ninety-one percent of the organization’s donated funds go directly to scholarships.

Battle Bars are available in eight flavors — Birthday Cake, Blueberry, Chocolate, Cookies & Cream, Lemon, Peanut Butter, S’mores and Strawberry — and each variety can be purchased by the dozen for $39.99; a sample pack goes for $30. The company also sells two flavors of protein powder (Cinnamon Cereal and S’mores), which are available for $59.99 apiece.

To order bars or powders, visit www.battlebars.com. More information on the Folds of Honor Foundation can be found at www.foldsofhonor.org.