DENVER — Simply Good Foods USA, Inc. has launched Quest Bake Shop, a new line of brownies and muffins under its Quest Nutrition brand.

The products contain 10 grams of protein, 2 to 3 grams of net carbs and less than 2 grams of sugar per serving.

The new flavors include:

Bake Shop Brownies: The brownies contain one gram of sugar per serving as well as “a balance of chocolaty taste and nutrition for any time of day,” Quest said.

Bake Shop Blueberry Muffins: The muffins contain 10 grams of protein and “sweet and tart blueberry flavor,” Quest said.

Bake Shop Chocolate Chip Muffins: The muffins are made with chocolate chips and contain one gram of sugar per serving.

“We know that our customers want even more than just great taste — they want products that fit into their active lifestyles and help them achieve their nutritional goals,” said Stuart Heflin, senior vice president and general manager of Quest Nutrition. “Our new Bake Shop products reflect Quests ethos of being big on protein, low on sugar, and huge on flavor. It’s basically like cheating on bakery treats — or your grandma’s favorite recipe — but packed with protein.”

Quest Bake Shop items are available now at national and regional retailers, including Amazon, Walmart, Target and Kroger.