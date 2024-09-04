CERRITOS, CALIF. – T. Hasegawa USA Inc. has acquired Abelei Flavors, Inc., North Aurora, Ill. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Abelei Flavors is a privately held flavor company that was established in 1981. The company creates sweet brown flavors, citrus flavors, fruit flavors among other top-note flavors for the food, beverage, confection, dairy, health and nutrition industries, according to the company.

In December 2020, T. Hasegawa acquired Mission Flavors and Fragrances, Inc., a manufacturer of custom flavor solutions based in Foothill Ranch, Calif.

T. Hasegawa said the acquisitions are a part of its strategy to broaden its flavor portfolio within North America.

“The acquisition of Abelei Flavors, Inc. expands our geographical footprint, technical capabilities and overall flavor portfolio so we can better serve our customers,” said Tom Damiano, chief executive officer of T. Hasegawa. “We welcome their entire team, which is well known for their customer service excellence and aligns with our customer centric focus.”

Shelley Henderson, vice president of operations at Abelei Flavors, Inc., added, “We couldn’t find a more perfect partner in joining the T. Hasegawa USA, Inc. team in continued growth and expansion within the US marketplace. The collaboration of resources, talent and innovation will be a tremendous recipe for success expanding upon our existing capabilities. We know that T. Hasegawa USA, Inc.'s leading-edge technology, flavor modulation, reaction and thermal processing will benefit our customers.”