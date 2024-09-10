CAMBRIDGE, ONT. — P&H Milling Group, a division of Parrish & Heimbecker Ltd., will build a new C$241 million ($177.5 million) flour milling facility in Red Deer County, Alt., with an estimated daily milling capacity of 750 tonnes of wheat supplied by Western Canadian farmers.

Construction of the facility was announced Sept. 6 with a groundbreaking ceremony that included government of Alberta and Red Deer County officials, underscoring P&H Milling’s support for Canadian agriculture and commitment to meeting demand in the food industry.

The facility will be equipped with advanced processing technology designed for high throughput, energy efficiency and a low carbon footprint, P&H Milling said. In addition to the milling operations, the site will include offices, warehousing, logistics infrastructure, rail siding and provisions for future expansion. The facility, situated between Calgary and Edmonton, is expected to be completed and operational by fall 2026.

“This new facility not only strengthens our position in the Canadian milling industry but also boosts Alberta’s baking industry by supplying high-quality flour to a diverse range of customers,” said John Heimbecker, chief executive officer at Parrish & Heimbecker. “We are proud to contribute to the local economy and support the agricultural community by sourcing 230,000 tonnes of locally grown wheat each year.”

The construction of the Red Deer facility is expected to generate up to 200 jobs, with 27 full-time skilled positions available once operational. The mill will serve a variety of end-use customers, including commercial bakers, retail bakers, large bakery wholesalers, and major pizza commissaries. Additionally, the flour produced will support the export of manufactured products to bakeries in British Columbia and the Pacific Northwest region of the United States.

“P&H Milling Group’s new flour mill project is proof our Agri-Processing Investment Tax Credit program is doing its job to attract large-scale investments in value-added agricultural manufacturing,” said RJ Sigurdson, minister of Agriculture and Irrigation for the government of Alberta. “The new facility will help drive economic growth by sourcing wheat from Alberta farmers, creating new jobs and positioning the province to attract spin-off investments in the commercial baking industry.”

P&H Milling Group is committed to driving industry investment, facilitating exports, and supporting the continued growth of Canada’s food sector, the company said, and the Red Deer County facility represents a significant step forward in meeting these goals while advancing the sustainability and efficiency of food production.

“We are able to invest in this new mill project thanks to significant support from the government of Alberta and Red Deer County, which further cemented our choice to build the mill in this location,” Heimbecker said. “Farmers in and around Central Alberta produce high-quality wheat that can now be processed locally. The area is also a prime location for us to bring in grains through our existing Grain Asset Network. The added boost to our milling capacity will help us supply Canadian flour to the province and beyond.”

Cambridge-based P&H Milling Group operates eight wheat flour mills in Canada with a total daily capacity of 61,800 cwts, according to Sosland Publishing Co.’s 2024 Grain & Milling Annual. Total mill grain storage capacity is 4.02 million bus. In February, P&H Milling announced it would expand production at its Hamilton, Ont., facility with the addition of a third mill and new storage.

Headquartered in Winnipeg, Parrish & Heimbecker, Ltd. is a Canadian, family-owned agribusiness, with operations including grain merchandising, flour milling, as well as crop inputs and feed mills at over 70 locations in Canada. P&H Milling specializes in flour milling and pea processing.