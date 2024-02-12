HAMILTON, ONT. — P&H Milling Group, a division of Parrish & Heimbecker Ltd., will expand its Hamilton, Ont., facility with a third flour mill and two storage silos, reinforcing the company's commitment to Canadian agriculture producers and the steadily growing demands of the baking industry.

The two new storage silos will handle feed ingredients such as soymeal and distiller’s dried grains, along with wheat for the flour mills, Parrish & Heimbecker said in its Feb. 9 announcement. Construction of the third mill at the campus is scheduled to begin in March. The facility currently has a daily production capacity of 7,300 cwts, according to Sosland Publishing Co.’s 2024 Grain & Milling Annual.

The existing P&H Hamilton flour mill, operational since 2017, was the first new flour mill built in Ontario in 75 years. This facility, doubled in capacity in 2020 with a second mill and increased storage, has been pivotal in enhancing the company’s capability to receive and process wheat, P&H said.

“Our ongoing commitment to the Canadian agricultural landscape is exemplified through this expansion in Hamilton,” said John Heimbecker, chief executive officer of Parrish & Heimbecker. “We are not just expanding our infrastructure; we are investing in the future of Canadian agriculture and the baking industry. This strategic move reaffirms our dedication to meeting the needs of both our valued agricultural partners and our business partners.”

P&H said the expansion in Hamilton is aligned with its vision to contribute significantly to the food industry, supporting local farmers, and ensuring a sustainable and resilient supply chain for its customers.

Parrish & Heimbecker, Ltd. is a Canadian, family-owned agribusiness, with operations including grain merchandising, flour milling, as well as crop inputs and feed mills at over 70 locations worldwide. P&H Milling Group specializes in flour milling and pea processing.