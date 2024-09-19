GOODLAND, KAN. — Scoular on Sept. 17 celebrated the completion of its new oilseed processing facility in Goodland with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The official opening of the plant is scheduled for October.

The facility, which is retrofitted to process 11 million bus (300,000 tonnes) of oilseeds annually and 33,287 bus (907 tonnes) per day, will supply vegetable oil for the renewable fuels market and feed products to dairy, beef and poultry producers.

Sandra Hulm, senior vice president of Renewables and Oilseeds at Scoular, said the plant can process both canola (rapeseed) and soybeans.

“We plan to be in Goodland for decades to come,’’ said Hulm, who became senior vice president of the Renewable and Oilseeds division in June. “Scoular has put a major investment in a business we believe in. We thrive on delivering best-in-class service and quality and helping our customers and producers succeed. This investment is a perfect example.”

Scoular, which is based in Omaha, Neb., received its first truckloads of winter canola in June at the new facility. The company said its Canola MVP producer program has helped to increase winter canola production by 30,000 acres in one year, with expected continued growth to feed multiple crushing assets in the years to come.

Scoular bought the facility, a former sunflower crush plant, in 2021 and converted it into a dual oilseed crush plant. At the time of the purchase, Ed Prosser, Scoular’s senior vice president of Emerging Businesses, said the facility would boost canola production in Kansas and Oklahoma.

“This investment will provide producers with the opportunity to participate in the booming renewable fuels market,” he said.

Scoular is partnering with Kansas State University to advise farmers on best practices for growing canola, a crop that is well-suited for planting in a winter wheat rotation in the Southern Great Plains. The rotation can improve weed control and wheat yields.

Scoular, which will employ more than 30 workers at the new plant, also operates three other grain elevators in Goodland.