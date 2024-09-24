CAMDEN, NJ. — The Campbell Soup Co. has launched a new production line for its Goldfish snack crackers at its manufacturing plant in Richmond, Utah.

The bakery’s Goldfish output is slated to increase 50% with the new line, producing more than 5 million of the crackers hourly and 1,500 per second, according to Campbell Soup. The expanded facility, which has made Pepperidge Farm products for 50 years, will create over 85 new jobs in Richmond during the next three years, the company said.

“Goldfish is an iconic brand within Campbell’s portfolio that has experienced exponential growth, and our Richmond bakery has been one of the key engines behind its success,” said Chris Foley, president of Campbell Snacks and executive vice president at Campbell Soup Co. “This strategic investment expands our production, creates jobs, fuels local economic growth and deepens our roots in (Utah’s) Cache Valley.”

Camden, NJ-based Campbell Soup had announced plans for the Richmond plant expansion in July 2023 as part of a $160 million investment to boost Goldfish production in response to rising consumer demand.

In a related project, Utah Flour Milling LLC — formed last year by Denver-based PHM Brands LLC and Tokyo-based NIPPN Corp. — is building a $100 million mill and mix facility adjacent to the Campbell bakery in Richmond that will support production of Goldfish and Pepperidge Farm products under a long-term supply pact with Campbell Snacks. The new mill is expected to be completed this fall.

The Goldfish production line launch in Richmond marks Campbell Soup’s third capacity addition for the brand in the past two years, following expansions at facilities in Lakeland, Fla., and Willard, Ohio, in 2022.

Goldfish became a billion-dollar brand for Campbell Soup earlier this year — joining Campbell’s and Pepperidge Farm — and is positioned for further growth, said Mark Clouse, president and chief executive officer, at Campbell Soup’s annual Investor Day this month.

At the event, Foley said Goldfish saw 50% net sales growth from fiscal 2019 to 2024, and the brand now accounts for a quarter of Campbell Soup’s snack business. The company projects $1.3 billion in net sales for Goldfish by fiscal 2027, which would make it the single largest brand in the company’s portfolio, he noted.

“When you look back to 2019, we’re on course to double this brand in 10 years,” Foley said. “This is not incremental progress; this is exponential expansion against our single strongest brand in (Campbell) Snacks.”