AMSTERDAM — Corbion NV is expanding its facilities in Querétaro, Mexico, to boost production capacity and deliver advanced technical, research and development, and product development support to food manufacturers in Latin America and better assist customers in Mexico, Central America and Latin America.

The company said the facilities will have a new production line, enhanced bakery and meat laboratories, and new construction dedicated to development and testing for customers in the bakery, meat and confectionery industries.

Renovations will come in the form of advanced testing instruments, modern workstations, expanded footprint and specialized production equipment, all of which will allow Corbion scientists and technical staff to conduct a wider range of tests and experiments, resulting in faster, more efficient product development projects with better outcomes, the company said.

Corbion said the facility will be fully powered by solar-generated electricity purchased from a certified renewable energy supplier, bringing the company closer to its renewable energy and Scope 1 and 2 carbon dioxide reduction targets.

“Expanding our presence in Querétaro represents an important step in our company’s growth as a global solutions provider,” said Rafael Contador, vice president of functional ingredients and solutions in Latin America. “The ability to respond quickly and effectively to regional market opportunities is vital for food companies. We’re bringing more robust production capacity and broader, enhanced R&D capabilities close to our customers in Mexico, Central and Latin America to help them do exactly that. With the increased bandwidth, we are strengthening our role as a sought-after partner for developing high-quality products in the region.”