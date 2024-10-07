MARCQ-EN-BAROEUL, FRANCE – Lesaffre has acquired a majority stake in Biorigin, a business unit of Zilor, a multinational company producing yeast-derivative products. The acquisition will enhance supply of yeast derivatives for savory ingredients, according to the Marcq-en-Baroeul-based Lesaffre.

Lesaffre becomes the controlling shareholder of Biorigin with 70% of its total corporate capital. Zilor will remain a shareholder with 30%. The transaction includes Biorigin’s production unit in Sáo Paulo, Brazil, and an industrial plant in Brazil, a country that has sugar, water and renewable energy resources. The combination between Lesaffre and Biorigin will upgrade production capacity of ingredients for human food and animal nutrition industries.

“This acquisition of a majority stake in Biorigin represents an exciting new chapter for Lesaffre,” said Brice-Audren Riché, chief executive officer of Lesaffre. “It will offer development opportunities to meet the growing needs of the human food and nutrition industries, as society currently demands savory ingredients from natural sources. We are stepping up to a new dimension thanks to this strategic move to reinforce Lesaffre and its business unit Biospringer by Lesaffre as global players in the field of yeast extracts for the savory ingredients market.”

Biorigin’s brand will be kept for producing, marketing and selling the product. The transaction is subject to fulfilling preconditions such as the approval from creditors and other legal and regulatory approvals, including the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (CADE). It is expected to be concluded over the next few months.