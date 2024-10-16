VEYEY, SWITZERLAND — Nestle SA has launched two new global cuisine brands: Mings and Tapatío.

Mings was created by celebrity chef Ming Tsai to bring several decades of culinary experience and fusion of East-West flavors to market while Tapatío was created alongside Mexican chefs in partnership with a family-owned hot sauce brand to bring new meals to market, Nestle said.

“Introducing both Mings and Tapatío into our range of frozen meals is just one more way we’re meeting consumers with the accessibility they want in the bold flavors they crave,” said Tom Moe, president of meals for Nestle USA. “The demand for international cuisine driven by Gen Z is a market opportunity we expect to expand even further in the coming years and one we’re ready to meet with continued innovation across our portfolio.”

Nestle said the brand launch is part of the company’s strategy to capitalize on fast growing demand for global brands, creating authentic experiences alongside established chefs.