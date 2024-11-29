Tastes for pizza are always evolving, which means that equipment makers must adjust to accommodate new styles. Equipment suppliers say they are seeing a variety of developments.

“One of the amazing things about the pizza industry is that it continues to reinvent itself,” said Nick Magistrelli, vice president of sales, Rademaker USA. “Consumers love the traditional products in the market but crave the unique pizza types that makers create and deliver to them.”

Gluten-free, fully baked microwaveable, and artisan-style pizzas with flavorful toppings are common these days, said Peter Spinelli, president and general manager, Rondo North America.

“We expect more use of healthier options in the crust, such as pinsa or Roman pizza, and toppings with a wider selection of veggies and meat substitutes,” he added.

Ken Hagedorn, vice president, bakery sector, Handtmann Inc., said pizza crusts are no longer an afterthought.

“People used to look at a crust as just a carrier. At first, they wanted to improve the toppings, but folks started making better crusts,” he said.

Andres Lopez, business development manager, Handtmann Inc., mentioned the demand for healthier options like gluten-free and cauliflower crusts, as well as larger pizzas and other pizza styles.

“You have the Detroit-style that is rectangular in that thick cast-iron pan,” he said. “If we wanted to take it further, you even have a handheld pizza, which is on a savory pastry with pizza fillings inside a stromboli or calzone stick.”

The increased variety means pizza makers are seeking faster changeovers.

“We’ve seen a move to more automation in smaller commissaries,” said John McIsaac, vice president of strategic business development, Reiser. “Efficiency and hygiene are becoming more important in the smaller facilities.”

Tom Trost, sales manager, Quantum Technical Services, said wireless communication sending information from the topping line to the company’s operating software is one advancement along with vision systems for quality control.

Mark Rosenberg, chief executive officer, Gemini Bakery Equipment Co., said he’s seeing more customers branching out into selling dough balls to convenience store restaurants and grocers.

