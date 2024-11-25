Pizza makers are focused on increasing productivity while reducing labor costs by streamlining processes to maximize output, said Mark Rosenberg, chief executive officer, Gemini Bakery Equipment Co. He also mentioned that they are working to minimize waste and reduce scrap dough.

“These improvements directly contribute to cost savings and operational efficiency on the pizza production lines,” he said.

A shorter mixing time produces a better dough that improves consistency, Rosenberg said, which can be achieved using the company’s dual-tool mixing equipment.

“We have learned some customers should not process a pizza dough for more than 10 minutes, otherwise their product uniformity is affected,” he said. “It is beneficial for the dough to be processed in a shorter period of time. Tracking weight accuracy, efficiency and mix times allows pizza makers to make timely adjustments and continuously improve overall equipment effectiveness.”

Tom Trost, sales manager, Quantum Technical Services, suggested waste can be minimized by improving the efficiency of the pizza topping process.

“For example, automating the ingredient feeding process creates a steady state of toppings in the system,” he explained. “This reduces product loss through the reclamation process due to operators over-feeding the hoppers. Automated feed systems also reduce labor costs.”

Advancements in process controls allow the topping line components to send information to a company’s operating system to track productivity, Trost added.

“Checkweighers can also be used to track deposit volumes,” he said. “Adjustments can easily be made via the HMI on the individual applicator or, if the system has a central control, via the HMI on pedestals positioned along the line.”

Unplanned downtime is something every producer strives to avoid to ensure the greatest throughput.

“To reduce downtime on our Impressa pizza line, we have incorporated Smart Services to watch and alert for potential problems before a component has the chance to fail,” said Randy Kelly, applications specialist, Fritsch, a Multivac Group company. “We also offer quick product changeovers without the requirement of tools.”

He added that the line includes intuitive controls to make operating it easier, which helps inexperienced workers.

“This is effective in today’s market with limited availability of skilled labor,” Kelly said. “The goal here is to have the software prevent the potential for input errors and guide the operator through visuals that the line is operating in an optimal manner. Our Smart Services will also collect important performance data giving shift managers the ability to make changes to improve the overall line efficiency.”

Smarter machines provide a number of benefits. For example, Handtmann can track every dough piece to ensure it stays within set parameters, said Andres Lopez, business development manager, Handtmann Inc.

“We also have software that will automatically adjust the sizes based on any rejections that come out, so the machine is auto-adjusting to make sure you stay within that spec,” he said. “If you make a batch of dough in the morning when it’s chilly, and then later in the afternoon you make another when it’s warmer, you may start getting issues with weights. It’s nothing to do with the machine; it’s the way the dough was created from 6 a.m. versus 3 p.m.”

Machines will notify workers of discrepancies, which can save pizza makers money because the further down the line wrong-sized dough pieces get, the more expensive the waste is.

Smartly designed systems can increase efficiency. Compton Callender, North American technical manager, Rondo, said his company’s lean proofing belt conveyor with frame rails and bar supports provide the equipment’s necessary strength and improve cleaning.

“In addition, Rondo’s patented MIDOS (Multiple Industrial Dough System) can process pre-fermented doughs and reduce the length of the proofing belt system, saving on equipment space and cost,” he said.

An effective pizza line includes workers who have been well-trained on the equipment.

“Good habits begin with good training and repetition/refresher trainings,” Callendar said. “In some instances, especially with scarce labor, poor-quality employees may be asked to support the line they cannot manage properly.”

That training should ensure that manufacturers understand how to work with the machinery, Trost noted.

“Choosing equipment that can be easily disassembled/reassembled with few or no tools can minimize sanitation time,” he said.

AMF Bakery Systems provide complete system solutions for pizza production, delivering high-speed automated production that includes mixing, sheeting, proofing, baking, cooling, depositing, topping and more for any range of pizza products and sizes. Low-stress AMF Tromp sheeting lines provide product variety and customization with high throughput and sanitary design using recipe management software for product quality and consistency. Smart, digital solutions like the Smart Applicator by AMF Tromp ensure precise topping application while continuously monitoring and automatically improving pizza topping process for reduced waste.

To keep pizza processing lines running at top efficiency, manufacturers must maintain them and employ best practices for minimizing waste to keep costs down. Having the right equipment and properly trained workers will get the job done.

This article is an excerpt from the November 2024 issue of Baking & Snack. To read the entire feature on Pizza Processing, click here.