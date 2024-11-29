CHAMBERSBURG, PA. — Martin’s Famous Pastry Shoppe, Inc. has debuted a new video celebrating the company’s 70th anniversary.

The commemorative video chronicles the history of the family-owned business, which originally went by Martin’s Famous Potato Rolls and Bread, with stories and insights from Martin family members. The video also highlights Martin’s expansion and innovation over the years, which includes the growth of products, partnership with businesses, and dedication to sales distribution and support.

“Our family has always been committed to providing products of the highest quality,” said Julie Martin, social media manager of Martin’s. “This video is a tribute not only to our roots but to everyone who has been part of our story — from our loyal customers to our dedicated employees. We’re thrilled to share this piece of our history as we look forward to our 70th year and beyond.”

Martin’s product lineup includes bread, potato rolls, swirls and white rolls.

The video is now available to watch on Martin’s YouTube channel.