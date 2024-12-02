MOUNT LAUREL, NJ. — J&J Snack Foods Corp. has named Shawn Munsell as chief financial officer, effective Dec. 2. He will succeed Ken Plunk, who is retiring and will support the transition until the end of the year.

Munsell brings more than 15 years of finance and operating leadership experience to J&J Snack Foods. He was previously the CFO of avocado producer Calvo, where he oversaw the company’s finance structure and led initiatives to support earnings growth. Other companies that Munsell has worked at include Tyson Foods, where he held the roles of senior vice president of finance and accounting for the company’s poultry division, VP and treasurer, and CF Industries, where he held the roles of VP of financial evaluations and corporate treasurer.

“We are pleased to welcome Shawn to the J&J Snack Foods team,” said Dan Fachner, chairman, president and chief executive officer of J&J Snack Foods. “He is an accomplished executive who has a wealth of leadership experience in corporate finance and strategy along with a deep understanding of the consumer and food ecosystem. The board of directors and I are confident Shawn’s unique blend of financial rigor and operational expertise will enable us to further advance our key strategic initiatives, including our ongoing commitment to sustained profitable growth, operational excellence and the enhancement of shareholder value.”

Munsell received a bachelor’s degree in economics at the University of Michigan — Flint and a master’s degree in business administration at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.