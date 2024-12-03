GREENSBORO, NC. – My Better Batch, a new women-owned baking line, has announced expansion into Sprouts Farmers Market locations across the United States. The boxed cookie mixes require adding just butter and egg and contain all non-GMO ingredients, according to the company. The line features four flavors: double chocolate chip, chocolate chunk, celebration and classic sugar.

“There’s nothing quite like the satisfaction of baking something from scratch,” said Lindsay Hancock, founder and chief executive officer of My Better Batch. “These mixes are not just easy; they’re designed to make anyone feel like a pro in the kitchen, balancing a homemade touch with total convenience.”

My Better Batch cookie mixes are also available on Amazon and on the company’s website, mybetterbatch.com.