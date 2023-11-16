RENO, NEV. — Mary’s Gone Crackers, an organic and gluten-free cracker company, is expanding its presence at retail. Its Cheezee, Super Seed and Kookies products now may be found at select Publix, Albertsons, HEB, The Fresh Market and Safeway stores.

“The retail partnerships we forged this year are reflective of people’s desire to purchase items that are not only delicious and nutritious but are also sustainably made,” said Michael Finete, chief executive officer of Mary’s Gone Crackers. “As we continue to innovate and craft new products, we are inspired by the support we receive to make snacks that nourish both body and mind while contributing to a healthier planet.”

In December 2022, Mary’s Gone Crackers expanded into Canada with its launch into more than 10 Canadian grocery chains, including Loblaws, Metro, No Frills, Save on Foods, London Drugs and Safeway.

Founded in 2004, Mary’s Gone Crackers’ products may be found across the United States and Canada, at both specialty and mainstream grocery stores. The company’s products also are exported to Mexico, the European Union and Australia.