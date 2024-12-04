NEW YORK — Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) has named Andrew P. Callahan as an operating adviser.

Callahan brings almost 30 years of executive leadership experience in the consumer products goods (CPG) industry to this new role. Prior to joining CD&R, Callahan was the president, chief executive officer and executive director at Hostess Brands from 2018 to 2023, where he led several transformational initiatives that accelerated growth and profitability, fortified the investment base, and created total shareholder return growth — all culminating in the company’s $5.6 billion acquisition by J.M Smucker in 2023, CD&R said.

He also held two president roles at Tyson Foods from 2014 to 2017, where he led its multibillion-dollar retail foodservice and international divisions and oversaw the integration of Hillshire Brands into the company, and Hillshire Brands, where he was president of retail while it completed a public offering and was then acquired by Tyson Foods for $8.4 billion. Other CPG companies Callahan worked for include Sara Lee, where he held multiple president roles since 2008, and Kraft Foods, where he held positions in marketing, sales and general management over the course of 13 years.

Callahan received a bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering from the United States Naval Academy and a master of business administration degree from the Florida Institute of Technology.

“I have been privileged and fortunate to work with tremendous people and leadership teams across a range of successful consumer products companies, and I am eager to apply my learnings from those experiences at CD&R, a firm with a strong track record of adding operating value and insight to private equity investing,” Callahan said.

CD&R is a private equity firm that has invested in a wide range of industries, including health care, business services, financial services, technology and consumer retail since its founding in 1978. The firm acquired contract snack manufacturer and private label supplier Shearer’s Foods in February 2024.