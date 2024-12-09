MAASTRICHT, THE NETHERLANDS — DSM-Firmenich said “milky maple,” which combines the creamy softness of milk mixed with the rich, natural sweetness of maple, is its Flavor of the Year for 2025.

DSM-Firmenich’s trend analysts said they have observed maple seeing an upward trend as a versatile ingredient since early 2019.

Maple sap is a naturally derived ingredient that may offer a sweetness with warm, earthy undertones and may be an essential part of the brown note flavor family, according to DSM-Firmenich.

DSM-Firmenich said the creamy texture of milk also is seeing an upward tick, especially in Asia, where the product’s smooth taste and texture may provide an ideal paring for maple’s sweetness.

“Maple is evolving from a regional favorite to a global flavor phenomenon,” said Jeffrey Schmoyer, vice president of human insights at DSM-Firmenich. “Its ability to offer a feeling of coziness and its versatility have driven its momentum across diverse cultures and cuisines.”

A couple of the company’s products including TasteGEM 3D Essentials technology may accentuate the natural sweetness of maple, while the company’s Smart Milk flavors and Dynarome DA innovations may replicate the creamy, buttery taste and rich texture of traditional milk for plant-based applications, according to the company.

“As food and beverage trends shift toward comfort, nature and personal well-being, people increasingly gravitate toward flavors that offer a taste of familiarity, balance and connection,” said Maurizio Clementi, executive vice president of taste, texture, and health at DSM-Firmenich. “’‘Milky maple’ delivers on this demand — it is a soothing embrace that draws people into a world of warmth and indulgence.”