LILLE, FRANCE – Lesaffre will acquire DSM-Firmenich’s yeast extract go-to-market organization and know-how as the two companies agreed to collaborate on yeast derivatives serving the savory ingredients space. The acquisition allows Lesaffre’s global manufacturing network to make DSM-Firmenich’s yeast extract products.

“This transaction completely fits in our strategy to become a true global specialist in yeast extracts and derivatives for the savory ingredients market,” said Brice-Audren Riché, chief executive officer of Lesaffre, a global company based in France involved in fermentation and microorganisms. “Close to our customers on all continents, we develop tailored solutions fitting to local cultures, consumer tastes and market trends. To maintain excellence in biomanufacturing, we also have invested in the last few years in new biosciences technologies, including high-throughput strain screening. The collaboration with DSM-Firmenich will help us keep pace in an ever-progressing industry and allow us to expand our business by integrating great people and new in-house supply capabilities.”

The two companies hope to close the transaction by the end of the year.

“With this transaction, our customers are ensured of continuity of supply of the products and product brands they like and are used to — but now as part of Lesaffre’s portfolio of innovative food solutions,” said Patrick Niels, BU president taste, texture and health for DSM-Firmenich, Heerlen, The Netherlands. “We look forward to continuing to work closely with Lesaffre on the development of yeast extract knowledge and expertise through the technology partnership agreement."