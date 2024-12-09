CHICAGO — Mush, a company founded in 2015 by Ashley Thompson producing ready-to-eat overnight oats, has launched a refrigerated protein bar line in Whole Foods nationwide.

The bars feature 15 grams of protein and are formulated with organic rolled oats, milk protein concentrate, coconut oil, honey, dates, vanilla extract, almonds and salt among other ingredients, according to the company.

The protein bars come in such flavors as peanut butter chocolate chip, maple cinnamon and double chocolate chip.

Consumers may purchase the bars for $2.79 per bar.

The company’s product line also offers Mushkins oatmeal smoothies for children in single-serve pouches in such flavors as apple, chocolate and strawberry banana.