HERSHEY, PA. — The Hershey Co. has named Michele Buck as president, US Confection, effective Dec. 12. She succeeds Michael Del Pozzo, who is returning to PepsiCo, Inc. in a leadership position.

Buck has been president and chief executive officer of Hershey since March 2017. She has been with Hershey since 2005 and has held a variety of leadership roles over the past 19 years, including global chief marketing officer, global chief growth officer, president of North America, and chief operating officer.

Del Pozzo’s tenure at Hershey lasted less than three months. He joined the company in September after a 23-year career at PepsiCo, most recently as president and general manager of Gatorade. Earlier, he was chief customer officer for PepsiCo’s Frito Lay North America unit. PepsiCo has not revealed what Del Pozzo’s new position at the company will be.

