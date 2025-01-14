HERSHEY, PA. — The Hershey Co. is bringing on new leaders to run its Confection and Salty Snacks business units. Andrew Archambault has been named president of US Confection, and Veronica Villasenor has been named president of Salty Snacks. Both appointments are effective Feb. 3.

Archambault was most recently president of US Refreshment Beverages for Keurig Dr Pepper, Plano, Texas. Prior to that he was chief customer officer for Keurig Dr Pepper.

In his new role he will be responsible for The Hershey Co.’s Confection business and such brands as Hershey’s, Reese’s and Jolly Rancher. He replaces Michael Del Pozzo, who left the company less than three months in the role.

“It is an honor to join Hershey during a period of strategic transformation,” Archambault said.

Villasenor has been with the company for 22 years and most recently was vice president of Salty Snacks. She is replacing Kristen Riggs, who is leaving to pursue other opportunities, according to the company.

“Throughout my career at Hershey, I have been deeply committed to delivering for our customers, delighting our consumers and developing our people,” Villasenor said. “I'm excited to continue this journey."