If calling out the words cocoa or chocolate on the label is not required, bakers and snack producers can achieve cost savings by using compounds and coatings. These ingredients often resemble and deliver the sensory properties of chocolate, but because they are made with a different fat source than cocoa butter to achieve the texture of chocolate, they do not meet the standards of identity for chocolate. By swapping out the cocoa butter with another fat, different melt profiles are possible. Compounds also allow for more innovation around colors and flavors.

Cargill offers a wide selection of chocolate-flavored compound coatings and drops, representing dark, milk and white chocolate flavors and colors. They can serve as a direct replacement for real chocolate options but cannot be labeled as chocolate. This is less of an issue for products sold without ingredient statements, such as those destined for foodservice and in-store bakeries.

“These offerings, alongside our portfolio of chocolate coatings and inclusions, enable brands to cover the spectrum from premium- to value-positioned products,” said Brad Wright, bakery and snacks research and development manager, Cargill. “They address a broad range of performance requirements and application needs. We’ve recently expanded our chocolate-flavored confectionery compound drops with two new additions. These inclusions deliver the rich, chocolatey flavor consumers crave, while providing bakeries a budget-smart approach to elevate their sweet treats.”

Available as mini and standard chips, the new chocolate-flavored inclusions look, taste and perform like chocolate but are made with a cocoa butter alternative, he said.

“As a result, they are less exposed to cocoa market volatility and offer a cost-conscious way to infuse cookies, bars and other bakery creations with rich, chocolatey flavor,” Wright explained.

As with all ingredients, compounds and coatings are not a one-size-fits-all solution. Bakers need to pay attention to the design principles of the finished product.

“For example, chocolate used as a cheesecake topping has a different melting profile than chocolate used in baking,” Wright said. “It’s important to make sure the compound has the right melting point and functionality for your specific application.”

Compound coatings offer performance benefits over traditional chocolate coatings, including high-heat resistance, improved color and shine. They also have a longer shelf life, thanks to the delayed appearance of fat bloom.

“We’ve partnered with Voyage Foods to scale up alternatives to cocoa-based products,” Wright said. “Other projects are also underway, as we work to help customers deliver on chocolatey indulgence in a variety of ways.”

Voyage Foods produces cocoa-free chocolate. It is made from inexpensive, widely available plant-based ingredients, many of which are upcycled from waste and side streams. With raw materials that are less expensive to source, bakers may enjoy stable pricing along with environmental, ethical and allergy-friendly benefits, according to the company. The cocoa-free chocolate is made with palm oil, shea kernel oil, cane sugar, grape seeds, sunflower protein flour, natural flavors, sunflower lecithin and salt.

Bakers must never forget that consumers are typically attracted to chocolatey bakery items for an indulgence. Too often to manage costs, formulators will simply reduce the chocolate or cut back on the cocoa powder. This move may achieve some savings, but it diminishes the experience for the consumer. With the varied ingredient solutions from suppliers, it is possible to still delight the consumer while managing costs.

This article is an excerpt from the December 2024 issue of Baking & Snack. To read the entire feature on Chocolate, click here.