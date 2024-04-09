SCHIPHOL, THE NETHERLANDS — Cargill and Voyage Foods are forming a commercial partnership that will produce alternatives to cocoa-based products and nut spreads without using cocoa, peanuts and hazelnuts.

Through the partnership, Cargill will act as Voyage Foods global distributor and expand its chocolate portfolio with products produced with no nut or dairy allergens.

Voyage Foods, which was founded in 2021, aims to recreate pantry staples using sustainable ingredients and sourcing practices. Voyage Foods product line includes peanut-free spread, chocolate without cacao and coffee without coffee beans.

“Cargill is proud to partner with Voyage Foods, investing in the next generation of even more sustainable food solutions,” said Inge Demeyere, managing director of bakery, ice cream and chocolate confectionery Europe at Cargill. “We want to be our customers’ main source of inspiration and growth, setting new standards for innovating and collaborating. To do this, we’re anticipating future trends by focusing on exciting, high-value categories such as ice cream, sweet bakery and chocolate confectionery.”

The cocoa-free confectionery range, which is formulated from a blend of grape seeds, sunflower protein flour, RSPO-certified palm oil and shea kernel oil, may be used in such applications as bakery, ice cream and confectionery.

“Voyage Foods has always been focused on solving human and environmental health challenges through food,” said Adam Maxwell, chief executive officer and founder of Voyage Foods. “The best way to accomplish this is by supplying the world’s food brands and manufacturers with our impactful ingredients. Partnering with Cargill, a leader in the food industry for over 100 years, is the perfect way to scale these solutions globally to offer food manufacturers the ability to integrate cocoa-free confectionery and spreads, produced with no nut or dairy allergens used in the recipe formulation, into their portfolios. Together, we’re amplifying our impact on people and the planet.”

The range will be available in Europe and soon other regions globally.