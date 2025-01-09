CHARLOTTE, NC. — Krispy Kreme, Inc. has made changes to its global leadership team to maximize profitable expansion in the United States and the wider adoption of its capital-light international franchise model, according to the company.

Nicola Steele has been promoted from president of Krispy Kreme Australia and New Zealand to incoming chief operating officer overseeing global operations, effective March 3. In her new position, she also will oversee modernizing donut production and maximizing hub-and-spoke efficiency.

Steele joined Krispy Kreme in October 2006 as a crew member. She worked her way up to store manager in 2007 and later area manager in 2008 in Melbourne, Australia. She then became Victorian operations manager in February 2011 and later held several operations leadership roles. Steele became CEO for the company’s Australia and New Zealand segments in September 2023.

Krispy Kreme has promoted Dave Skena from executive vice president, global chief brand officer to executive vice president, chief growth officer. Skena will be in charge of omni-channel growth of the company’s retail shops, DFD and digital sales channels as well as managing global marketing efforts.

Earlier, Skena was chief marketing officer North America and global director of brand for Krispy Kreme.

Prior to joining Krispy Kreme, Skena was chief marketing officer at Ruby Tuesday and was with PepsiCo, Inc. for approximately eight years.

Raphael Duvivier has been promoted from chief development officer to president of international. In this role, Duvivier will lead the international and market development segments.

Earlier, Duvivier was chief financial and strategy officer, international for Krispy Kreme. Before joining the company he was chief development officer at Burger Brands Belgium.

The company has promoted Alison Holder from chief innovation officer to chief product officer to bring innovative and fresh donuts to consumers.

Prior to her promotion, Holder was vice president, brand development and earlier was senior director, consumer insight.

She joined the company in 2018 as vice president of retail marketing.

“These leaders all have extensive company experience, commitment to operational excellence and passion for our iconic fresh donuts and beloved brand,” said Josh Charlesworth, chief executive officer at Krispy Kreme. “As we grow, these leadership changes will result in both a bigger and better Krispy Kreme.”