DICKINSON, ND. — Baker Boy has reduced the sodium content in its whole grain products by at least 10%. The change applies to all whole grain frozen dough and baked products except the whole grain donuts.

“Our reduced-sodium initiative is especially meaningful for the K-12 schools that rely on our whole grain products to create wholesome meals for students,” Baker Boy said. “Federal nutrition guidelines require schools to provide meals that promote the health and development of children. Our reformulated products help schools to better meet these standards.”