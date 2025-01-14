DALLAS — Neighborhood cafe and bakery chain la Madeleine has named John Dillon as president. In his new role, he will be responsible for creating a strategy to drive sales, increase the number of franchise partners, expand the brand’s market presence and further enhance plans around store-level profitability, operational efficiency, restaurant design, guest experience, marketing and menu innovation.

Dillon most recently was founder and principal lead at HMS Growth Partners, an advisory firm supporting leaders and companies across diverse industries, including restaurants, hospitality, retail, education and franchising. Prior to HMS, he spent more than 16 years at Denny’s, where he held a succession of senior leadership roles, including executive vice president and chief marketing officer, executive vice president and chief brand officer, and, ultimately, president of the nearly 1,600-unit chain.

Additionally, Dillon has held senior leadership roles at Yum! Brands, Omnicom Group and the National Basketball Association.

“John’s extensive experience in the franchise restaurant industry brings exceptional leadership, strategic vision and a talent for driving authentic and aggressive transformation, which are all key qualities to guide la Madeleine into its next phase of expansion,” said Lionel Ladouceur, chief executive officer of Groupe Le Duff Worldwide Café Bakery. “We have big plans, and his proven ability to deliver results, foster innovation and connect with team members at every level, combined with his passion for the industry and our brand, makes him the ideal leader to build on our strong foundation and shape a bright future for la Madeleine.”

Founded in 1983, la Madeleine operates nearly 100 corporate and franchise bakeries in multiple US states and one international cafe in Bengaluru, India. The company is owned by Le Duff America, Inc., a subsidiary of Renne, France-based Group Le Duff, which was founded by Louis Le Duff in 1976.