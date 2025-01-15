MILWAUKIE, ORE. — Flowers Foods, under its Dave’s Killer Bread brand, has introduced organic snack bites made with organic nuts, seeds and grains. The products, which come in six varieties, may be eaten on their own or added to salads, parfaits and soups.

Cinna Roll snack bites feature organic chia seeds, pumpkin seeds and crisp brown rice. PB & Chocolate snack bites offer a salty-sweet bite with organic peanut butter, rolled oats, cocoa butter, quinoa flakes and sea salt. Honey nut snack bites offer a lightly sweet bite with whole grains, and they contain organic rolled oats, honey and dry roasted almonds.

Epic Everything snack bites contain crunchy bits of garlic and onion with organic pumpkin seeds, cashews, quinoa flakes and sunflower kernels. Toasted garlic snack bites contain “garlicky” organic rolled oats, poppy seeds, quinoa flakes and crisp brown rice. Bold Buffalo snack bites have a tangy and savory bite and are made with organic cashews, pumpkin seeds, rolled oats and crisp brown rice.

The stand-up, resealable pouches retail for $6.99 each and are rolling out at Walmart, on Walmart.com, Amazon, and at grocery stores across the country.

“The positive response to our snack and protein bars has confirmed that people crave snacks that balance nutrition with exceptional taste and texture,” said Danielle Benjamin, senior director of brand management for Dave’s Killer Bread. “We collaborated closely with our team to craft these one-of-a-kind snack bites — perfectly portioned clusters packed with whole grains, a satisfying crunch and the bold flavors that offer our ‘BreadHeads’ a unique and satisfying snacking experience.”