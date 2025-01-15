FAIRFIELD, CALIF. — Calbee America, Inc., a division of Japan-based Calbee, which owns such brands as Harvest Snaps, Shrimp Chips, Potato Chips, among others, is opening an R&D innovation center in Madera, Calif. The facility will enable the company to innovate with Asian-flavored products and expand its Harvest Snaps’ presence as a “better-for-you” brand in the salty snack category.

The R&D center, which will enable the company to make such products as tortillas, potato chips, popcorn, cereal and crackers, will feature a kitchen along with offices.

“We are so proud of the great-tasting, high-quality products that our team has brought to the North American marketplace to date and look forward to expanding our ability to innovate with a new hub here in the United States,” said Takuro Kris Tatsumi, director of R&D at Calbee America Inc. “We will explore different ingredient bases and flavors, along with improvements in texture and new snack shapes.”

The company will hold a grand opening on Jan. 24.