ROLLE, SWITZERLAND — ADM is partnering with Klim, a European provider of Scope 3 solutions for agriculture, to expand its re:generations regenerative agriculture program across Germany for farmers growing wheat, rapeseed and soybeans.

Re:generations provides financial assistance and agronomic support to farmers who are taking steps to implement regenerative agriculture practices that support a more resilient food system, ADM said in its Jan. 23 announcement. These practices include precise fertilizer application, conservation tillage, cover crops, increasing biodiversity habitats, and companion cropping that protect and improve soil health, biodiversity, climate and water resources while supporting farming business development.

Berlin, Germany-based Klim will help onboard farmers and further develop the program by providing monitoring, reporting and verification services. Klim and ADM have defined over 30 key performance indicators that farmers can use to measure impact using comprehensive data and insights from across the entire farm.

The analysis helps farmers review essential performance metrics to make informed decisions on which regenerative methods are the best suited to their operations, ADM said. ADM and its customers can then use the analysis to account for the results as part of their Scope 3 inventory.

Farmers receive incentives per hectare for introducing regenerative agriculture practices with a goal of enrolling 60,000 acres in Germany by 2025. It follows the launch of re:generations in the United Kingdom and Poland as part of ADM’s aim to support regenerative agriculture across 5 million acres globally in 2025.

“We’re excited to support farmers in strengthening their businesses and their futures across Europe, including with the expansion of our re:generations program into Germany,” said Candy Siekmann, director of Climate Smart Agriculture Origination at ADM. “The program follows a comprehensive design that gathers data from across entire farms and provides farmers with tools to better position their farm for the future and help reduce and sequester emissions. Very few companies touch every part of the value chain, from farmer to consumer, the way ADM does, representing a unique opportunity to connect every step of that value chain.”

Enrolled farmers can benefit from expert training by Klim agronomists and a hybrid approach that incentivizes both new and existing regenerative agriculture practices to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions, promote soil health, and highlight the positive impact of sequestered carbon, ADM said.

Robust data collection, continuous feedback from the farmer and considerations specific to the region are critical factors in the program success, according to ADM, as well as understanding and verifying the regenerative agriculture practices adopted and analyzing data to understand the impact on carbon dioxide emissions and soil health.

“We’re excited to partner with ADM to help support these practices,” said Robert Gerlach, chief executive officer and founder of Klim. “By combining ADM’s resources and farming network with Klim’s data and analytics-driven approach and regenerative expertise, we are spearheading an industry-wide shift toward a more resilient, sustainable food system. This partnership is a powerful model for how collaboration across the entire value chain can deliver both environmental impact and economic resilience at scale.”

For more information about the re:generation program in Germany, email regenerationsGermany@adm.com.