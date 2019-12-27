MANHATTAN, KAS. — AIB International announced it will introduce a new seminar format in 2020: Virtual Classroom. According to AIB, Virtual Classroom will deliver the learning benefits of live, instructor-led training through an interactive, convenient and cost-effective virtual platform.

“With Virtual Classroom, you can join a live training event from any location, while engaging and learning as if you are physically present in the classroom,” AIB said. “By supplementing many of our current in-person seminars with online technologies that bridge the geographical distance between trainer and trainee, we can more effectively share our world-class training, while maintaining our commitment to quality.”

AIB said the majority of its 2020 food safety seminars will offer a virtual option. More information is available at aibinternational.com/en/Training/Education/Virtual-Seminars.