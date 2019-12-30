MINNEAPOLIS — General Mills, Inc. is gearing up for a year of cereal innovation, beginning with five new varieties launching in the first three months of 2020.

To develop three of the incoming cereals, General Mills partnered with The Hershey Co. The two companies previously collaborated on several ready-to-eat cereals, including Reese’s Puffs, Hershey's Cookies and Creme Fillows Cereal and Cocoa Puffs made with Hershey’s chocolate.

New Hershey’s Kisses cereal features chocolate-flavored cereal pieces shaped like Hershey’s Kisses chocolates. The cereal is sold in select stores and will be available nationwide in January 2020.

General Mills’ Jolly Rancher cereal contains colorful, fruit-flavored cereal pieces inspired by Jolly Rancher hard candies. The cereal pieces feature grape, cherry, green apple, watermelon and blue raspberry flavors. The cereal is currently available in select stores and will be available nationwide in March 2020.

Reese’s Puffs Big Puffs are oversized corn puffs made with Reese’s peanut butter. The cereal will be available in select stores beginning January 2020 and nationwide in March 2020.

Another partnership inspired the company’s fourth new cereal set to hit shelves in 2020. General Mills teamed with DreamWorks Pictures to debut Trix Trolls with Marshmallows, a new fruit-flavored cereal based on the upcoming “Trolls World Tour” film. The cereal features colorful sweetened corn puffs and bite-size marshmallows.

Lastly, General Mills plans to launch Nature Valley Coconut Almond Granola in January 2020. The product combines oats and honey granola clusters with almond slices and toasted coconut shavings.

“I'm excited about the plans we have to build on our leadership position in cereal,” said Jeffrey L. Harmening, chairman and chief executive officer of General Mills. during a conference call with financial analysts on Dec. 18. “We’re launching a strong lineup of innovation.”